Published: Jul 14, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 22:59 IST
Australian PM Albanese Backs 'Status Quo' Amid U.S. Pressure
#GRAVITAS | As Taiwan gears up for a potential military conflict, America's allies have started weighing in such as Australia- a major security ally of the U.S. when asked about his position on Taiwan during a 6-day China visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he supported the status quo. Watch this video to find out more.