Australian Minister Ayres Supports Swift Economic Talks with India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Tim Ayres, the Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister focusing on the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), expressed optimism and satisfaction about the evolving economic ties between the two nations. Highlighting the speedy ratification of the ECTA agreement by both the Australian Parliament and their Indian counterparts, Ayres emphasized its immediate impact on businesses. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, "Australian businesses are already utilizing the provisions of the agreement to enhance market access and engagement with Indian firms."

