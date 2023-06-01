Australian decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith killed unarmed civilians, says court
One of Australia's most decorated soldiers has lost a defamation case against some newspapers. Along with that, the judge in Sydney has found that the Victoria Cross a drawn Ben Roberts-Smith murdered unarmed civilians in Afghanistan. The judgment came after a year-long trial but it is not a criminal finding of guilt rather it is a determination on the Civil standard of the balance of probabilities. The trial and the findings uncovered several horrific incidents which involved the decorated soldier.