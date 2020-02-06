LIVE TV
Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event
Feb 06, 2020, 07.20 PM(IST)
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has smashed a slew of records in a sparkling cricketing career and now hopes to play a part in another by helping draw the biggest ever crowd to a women's sporting event at the T20 World Cup final next month.