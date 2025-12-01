/Australia will enforce a Social Media ban for children under 16 despite a court challenge

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 13:32 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 13:32 IST
The Australian government said young children will be banned from social media next month as scheduled despite a rights advocacy group on Wednesday challenging the world-first legislation in court. The Sydney-based Digital Freedom Project said it had filed a constitutional challenge in the High Court on Wednesday to a law due to take effect on Dec. 10 banning Australian children younger than 16 from holding accounts on specified platforms.