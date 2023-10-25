Australia thrash Netherlands in record-breaking win

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs for the biggest-ever win in ODI World Cup history. The Australians have now won three straight games and are once again looking like a force to be reckoned with. Wion's cricket expert Dav Whatmore and Esha Hanspal discuss if Australia are India's biggest threat for the title.

