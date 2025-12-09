LOGIN
Australia social media ban: Can banning social media fix mental health?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 24:19 IST
Tech giant Meta has begun removing minors below 16 years of age in Australia from its platforms Instagram, Threads and Facebook ahead of the country’s world-first youth social media ban.

