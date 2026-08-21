/Australia raises big tech levy to 2.5% to fund media

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:31 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 09:31 IST
Australia has increased its proposed digital news levy on major technology platforms, raising the rate from 2.25% to 2.5% for companies that do not reach commercial agreements with local news organizations.
The revised policy calculates the charge based solely on Australian digital advertising revenue rather than total business revenue. The measure is aimed at large search and social media platforms generating more than A$250 million in local revenue.