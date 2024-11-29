Australia has enacted a nationwide ban on social media for those under 16, aimed at protecting young people's mental health. Watch in for more details!
Australia Passes Social Media Ban For Children Under 16
Advertisment
Australia has enacted a nationwide ban on social media for those under 16, aimed at protecting young people's mental health. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.