/Australia 'mushroom murderer' sentencing: Erin Patterson jailed for life | 3 dead

In one of the most shocking murder cases Australia has ever seen, Erin Patterson has been sentenced to life in prison after killing three of her estranged husband’s relatives, and attempting to kill a fourth, by serving a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms. The July 2023 lunch in the rural town of Leongatha turned deadly just days after it was served. Don and Gail Patterson (her former in-laws) and Heather Wilkinson (her husband’s aunt) all died. Ian Wilkinson, a pastor, survived but was hospitalized in critical condition for weeks.