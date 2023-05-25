Australia: Massive fire engulfs building in Sydney, 20 fire truckers deployed to extinguish blaze
Massive blaze has engulfed a seven-story building in central Sydney, Australia. More than 100 firefighters are battling the towering flames and thick smoke from the multi-story building. According to the emergency services more than 20 trucks have been deployed to contain and extinguish the blaze. The Fire Services have urged the public to avoid the area as the firefighting operations continue and rail services near the blaze have also been suspended until further notice.