Australia floods: Over rescue ops undertaken by Australian authorities

The death toll from flooding in southeastern Australia has risen to four as three days of incessant rain have cut off entire towns sweeping away livestock and destroying homes. Record-breaking floods in Australia's New South Wales left several individuals missing with approximately 50,000 people isolated by floodwaters. The extreme weather has been declared a natural disaster and is the most severe in living memory for many residents. Heavy rainfall has impacted areas including Sydney and Newcastle prompting the Bureau of Meteorology to issue warnings for southern New South Wales. Watch in for more details!