Australia: Covid 19 cases infections in Victoria hit record high
Oct 14, 2021, 10:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The number of daily infections in Victoria state has not come down, Victoria logged almost 2300 new covid cases. That's the highest for any Australian state or territory since the pandemic began.
