A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Ora was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover. All three have been arrested. This one comes days after the shocking murder of a former Merchant Navy officer in India's Meerut City. The victim, Dilip Yadav, was found injured in a field on the 19th of March, following which he was admitted to a community health center and his family members were informed.