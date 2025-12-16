/Aung San Suu Health Concern: Son Fears She May Be Dead

Concerns are growing over the fate and health of Myanmar’s detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as her family and the international community remain largely in the dark. Her son has voiced fears that she may no longer be alive, citing the lack of communication and information about her condition. This video examines what is known about Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention, the secrecy surrounding her health, international reactions, and the broader implications for Myanmar’s political crisis and human rights situation.