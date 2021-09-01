August 31 deadline was set to "save American lives": US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said, on Wednesday, that US military personnel enabled the 'extraordinary success of the mission' in Afghanistan. He said thousands of troops and diplomats "risked their lives" to get people on board planes and out of Afghanistan. Joe Biden declared today at a White House press briefing that he would not continue a "forever war" or a "forever exit" by delaying the withdrawal deadline, which had already passed. The president went on to say that the August 31 deadline was set to "save American lives," rather than being an "arbitrary deadline."