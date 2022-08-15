August 15th marks one year since Taliban 2.0 in Afghanistan; experts hold Ashraf Ghani responsible

Aug 15, 2022
August 15th marks one year since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan. Many believe that former President Ashraf Ghani is the one mainly responsible for the situation here stating that he failed in his mission in Afghanistan.
