Audi Material Loop Project: Recycling old cars to make new ones | WION Pitstop

At a time when global natural resources are getting exhausted at a record rate, the concept of the ‘3 Rs’ – Reduce, Reuse & Recycle – has never been of more significance. With this in mind, German carmaker Audi has been working on a joint project called the ‘Material Loop’. It aims to close more material cycles in the automotive industry. In essence, the project studies the possibility of using more recycled materials in the production of new cars. The recycled material, also referred to as ‘post-consumer material’, will be obtained from vehicles that have reached the end of their lifecycle.