At least five people killed in blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Oct 03, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least five people were killed in a blast in Kabul on Sunday.The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
