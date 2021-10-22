At least 3 policemen killed in clashes with banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists in Lahore

At least 3 policemen were killed in clashes with members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan activists in Lahore. The violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and islamists early on friday. Several demonstrators were injured. The incident happened after thousands of islamists launched their "Long march" from the city toward Islamabad. They are demanding that their leader be released. The protesters plan to go to islamabad to pressure the government to release saad rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against france.