At least 22 million Somalian face the risk of famine; UN warns that Somalia is running out of time

Published: Sep 06, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Nations is warning that Somalia is now on the brink of famine. U.N humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths on a visit to Mogadishu said time is running out to save lives
