At least 15 killed as torrential rain triggers landslides in Indonesia | WION Climate Tracker
A landslide caused by torrential rain killed at least 15 people and left dozens of others missing on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency on Monday, disaster officials said. Rescuers and authorities fear that the death toll will rise, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said. The agency estimated that about 50 people were still missing, with downed communications lines and bad weather hampering the rescue efforts.