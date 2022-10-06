LIVE TV
At least 15 dead as two boats carrying 40 migrants sink in Greek waters
Published: Oct 06, 2022, 01:55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
At least 15 people have died as two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing.
