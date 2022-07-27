Astronomers now gazing into the Sun | Twilight technique to track Asteroids

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new asteroid hunting method by astronomers at Pan-STARRS reveal never-seen-before space rocks around Earth. The astronomers use the Twilight method and are braving the Sun to observe the sky around sunrise and sunset.
