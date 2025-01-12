The death toll from the Assam rat-hole coal mine disaster has risen to four, following the recovery of three additional bodies on January 11, 2025.
Assam Mine tragedy: Death toll rises to 4
Advertisment
The death toll from the Assam rat-hole coal mine disaster has risen to four, following the recovery of three additional bodies on January 11, 2025.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.