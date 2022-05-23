Assam floods: Situation worsens in India's Northeast as half a million affected across 27 districts

Published: May 23, 2022, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The flood situation in the Indian state of Assam continues to worsen, 6 more people including 2 children lost their lives on Sunday. The death toll has now gone up to 24 and more than half a million people have been impacted by these floods
