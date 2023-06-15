Ashes 2023: England's road for redemption as they take on World Test Champions Australia

The Ashes 2023 is set to get underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, June 16. Since last year when Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over the reins in the Test setup, England's track record changed for good. On the other hand, Australia boosted their chances of tackling the most-talked-about 'Bazball' approach in the upcoming five-match series with a massive 209-run win over India in the recently-contested WTC Final 2023.