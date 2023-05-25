Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary latest in line to abandon Imran Khan | English New

After Fawad Chaudhry, now Asad Umar has announced his resignation from the party. Earlier Fawad who was Imran Khan's close aide, and one of the chief architects of his 2018 election win has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. "My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening. Earlier, PTI's top leader and party erstwhile whip Shireen Mazari had also resigned from the party, after condemning violent protests staged by Khan’s supporters on May 9.