As tensions ease, Iran's foreign minister meets Saudi crown prince

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Iran’s foreign minister has met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince during his first visit to the kingdom since the Middle East rivals announced a surprise rapprochement, officials said. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Jeddah on Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affaris announced.

