As Colombia gets first left-wing President, Envoy Mariana says its a show of strong democracy

Colombia's Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco Montes has said that her country electing a left-wing President Gustavo Petro is a show of "strong democracy". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Mariana explained, "This is the 3rd time he has gone as presidential candidate, so he not new to politics but what is new is Colombia elects for the first time a left-wing President. He got a margin of 3% over his contender, there is lot of expectation and enthusiasm about him coming to power."