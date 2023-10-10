Artificial Intelligence could change psychotherapy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Popular chatbot ChatGPT now conducts therapy sessions but are they good enough? A manager at the AI firm OpenAI, Lilian Weng recently caused quite a stir when she shared her unexpected encounter with OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT. In a tweet or a post on X described her conversation with ChatGPT as quite emotional and personal. Her post raised eyebrows and sparked a debate.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos