/Artemis II Begins Return Trip to Earth After Historic Moon Flyby

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 IST
Artemis II has begun its return journey to Earth after completing a historic flyby of the Moon, marking a major milestone in NASA’s effort to send astronauts back to deep space for the first time in decades. The crewed mission tested critical systems needed for future lunar landings under the Artemis program, paving the way for upcoming missions that aim to return humans to the lunar surface and eventually support future journeys to Mars.