/Arshdeep Singh Dang makes history as Britain's new Sikh fighter pilot

With his roots in Punjab, Indian-origin Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang, 28, has become the first Sikh to graduate as a fighter pilot in Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF). He is the first Sikh to attain wings from a Fighter Squadron of the RAF since World War II, according to the RAF. A fast jet pilot graduation ceremony was held at RAF Valley in North Wales on Friday (August 14), where the British air force announced Arshdeep’s achievement.