Published: Jun 18, 2025, 22:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 22:11 IST
Arrow Interceptors Running Out, Can Israel Survive 10 More Days?
Iran’s Fattah-1 hypersonic missile has struck Tel Aviv, exposing the limits of Israel’s billion-dollar defences. With Arrow interceptors running low and the cost of survival soaring, the Middle East faces a new era of warfare. How long can Israel hold out as Iran’s missile arsenal grows ever deadlier? The countdown to a decisive moment has begun.