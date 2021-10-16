Around 8,000 people experience drinking water crisis in Canada

Oct 16, 2021, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
8,000 people in a Canadian city have been without drinking water for 3 days. The city's water supplies have been contaminated. The water is not safe for consumption even if its boiled or filtered. The city's mayor has imposed a state of emergency.
