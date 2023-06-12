Army within the Army: Tensions rise between Russian Military factions

Russia's ongoing battle with Ukraine has entered its 16th month but of late in the backdrop of Kyiv's counter-offensive. The Russian army is fighting another battle of its own one amongst its subsidiary military factions it remains no secret that Moscow's Armed Forces stand at the cusp of a divided leadership. At the moment, the wedge between Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu has deepened in the last 48 hours.