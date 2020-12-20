Armenians honours Nagorno-Karabakh war victims

Dec 20, 2020, 01.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Armenians took to the streets of capital city of Yerevan on Saturday to commemorate the soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia and Nagorno has declared three day nation wide mourning in honour of Nagorno-Karabakh war victims
