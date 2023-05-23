Armenia will recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan : PM Pashinyan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated that he had agreed to a proposal submitted by Russia to hold talks with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev next week in Moscow. The negotiations will take place as tensions escalate between the Caucasus neighbours who have been engaged in two wars over disputed territory and who often witness deadly clashes along their border, as the situation generally remains volatile.