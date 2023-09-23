Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a ceasefire brokered by Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
After forcing Armenian separatist forces to accept a ceasefire that will see the province fully return to Baku, Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday that it had stopped armed operations in the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos