You have seen him as the lover boy, you have seen him as the fearful rogue. Now in his latest venture 'Ek Villain Returns' he has played a bit of both. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his debut in 'Ishaqzaade', has now come a long way. In a short span of eight years, he has made his mark as the hunk of the Hindi film industry. And with all his macho man personality, nothing stopped him from wearing high heels while dancing to grooving tracks.