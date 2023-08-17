Arijit Singh defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist on Spotify

Indian singer Arijit Singh has taken over global sensations like Taylor Swift and Billy Eilish amongst others. Arijit Singh is known for his soulful tracks and has achieved remarkable feats in his career as the singer has in fact become the third most followed singer on Spotify. Singh is now ahead of prominent global singing sensations like Taylor Swift and Billy Eilish amongst others on the music streaming platform. Previously Swift was the third most followed singer on the platform the top spot is held by Ed Sheeran followed by Ariana Grande in the second position.