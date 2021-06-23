Argentines recall Maradona goal of the century 35 years on

Jun 23, 2021
It was 35 years ago today that Diego Maradona taught England to play, and the date did not go unnoticed in Argentina, where his compatriots remembered his ''goal of the century'' with a nationwide celebration of cheers and applause.
