Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 22:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 22:30 IST
Argentina Senate passes bill to increase retirement benefits
Argentina's Senate has approved a bill on pension reform, boosting retirement benefits. This is despite the country's own president disapproving of the move. Watch in for more details!

