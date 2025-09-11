LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 18:22 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 18:22 IST
Argentina's Struggle As Inflation Outpaces Wages | Rising Prices in Aregntina Hit Pensions
Argentina faces growing economic pressure as inflation continues to outpace wages. With rising prices hitting pensions and everyday essentials, citizens are struggling to keep up.

