Argentina: Protesters take to streets in Buenos Aires to protest ‘VIP vaccine’ scandal
Feb 28, 2021, 07.00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Saturday (February 27) in rejection of a "VIP" vaccine scandal that has shaken up the government of President Alberto Fernandez.
