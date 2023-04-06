Argentina: Poverty now affects nearly half the population; People protest IMF deal and demand jobs
Argentina has been in economic difficulty for years. On Wednesday, social & political organizations blocked multiple streets and highways into the argentine capital, Buenos Aires. The Argentinians are up in arms against soaring inflation, & poverty affects nearly half the population. Nearly 18.6 million people are unable to cover their basic food needs with their salaries. Left-leaning organizations are demanding more social aid from the government to counteract the economic deterioration.