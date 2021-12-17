Argentina: Man destroys Penguin colony to build road, bulldozers crush 292 penguin chicks

Dec 17, 2021
A resident of the southern Argentine province has been charged under animal cruelty laws for allegedly bulldozing over and electrocuting hundreds of penguins from the Punta Tombo natural reserve, watch our next report for more.
