Argentina hikes key interest rate to 69.5%, one of the highest in the world

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 12:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Inflation woes continue to hit one of South America's largest economy Argentina. The Central Bank in the country has raised its benchmark interest rate by whopping 9.5 percent, the price rise in Argentina is one of the highest in the world.
