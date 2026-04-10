/Are You Being Tracked? Big Tech Surveillance Debate Grows As Digital Footprints Track Every Move

Published: Apr 10, 2026, 23:45 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 23:45 IST
As digital platforms expand, concerns around surveillance are intensifying. Major tech companies are increasingly collecting and analysing user data, creating detailed digital profiles based on everyday online activity. While this powers personalised services, experts warn it also raises serious privacy risks. From browsing habits to location tracking, the growing web of monitoring is reshaping how much control users truly have over their own data.