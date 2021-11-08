Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old ‘slave room’ at Pompeii, Italy

Nov 08, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 2000-year-old “slave room” at a Roman villa in Pompeii, Italy. Officials lauded the discovery as a rare insight into slavery and the daily life of the enslaved.
